Route Mobile appoints Owen as chief executive officer for Europe, Americas

Route Mobile (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Ltd, on Sunday said it has appointed John Owen as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its Europe and Americas operations.
He will be based in the UK (London) office.
The appointment, effective immediately, marks a new chapter in Route Mobile's exciting journey as the company embarks on an ambitious trajectory of growth for the next decade, according to a statement.
Owen brings over 30 years of international senior executive leadership experience. He most recently served as the group CEO at Mastek Ltd.
Prior to Mastek, Owen held senior executive roles in organisations like Serco, HP, Sycamore Networks and Nortel.
"Following the successful IPO of Route Mobile, we have been clear that we will now want to strengthen our global management capacity and capability in order to support our growth aspirations.
"I am pleased that we have attracted a seasoned professional like John who has an excellent track record as CEO," Route Mobile Managing Director and Group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said.
Gupta added that Owen's deep expertise in running a listed Indian company, his business development capabilities, and M&A experience will ensure sustainable growth for Route Mobile.
"I am certain, together we can take Route Mobile to the next level of global success and recognition. The fact that John is based out of the UK gives us a competitive advantage as we navigate the challenges of a post-COVID-19 world," he said.
Owen said Route Mobile has had a fantastic last few years with the initial public offering (IPO) and operating success.
"My job is to help execute the growth strategy and scale the business efficiently and effectively to ensure the company continues to outperform the market.
"We have strong foundations; now we need to execute our plans that will help Route Mobile evolve from an Indian success story to a global success story. I am proud to be part of this high-impact team and can feel it is a great cultural fit," Owen added.
