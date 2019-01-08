Royal Enfield head Rudratej resigns, Eicher's Lalit Malik to take charge

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler arm of Motors, Tuesday announced a top management change following the resignation of its

Motors will take on the additional interim responsibility of the with immediate effect, said in a statement.

Singh, who had joined the company in January 2015 to lead the commercial organisation in the capacity of the President, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of owing to personal commitments, it added.

With this decision, he will cease to be the for with immediate effect, the company said.

During his stint, Singh led Royal Enfield's commercial business of the niche motorcycle brand both in and global markets.