RR Kabel, Birla Aerocon launch campaigns, push brands out of the shadows

Wire and cable manufacturer RR Kabel, a company that has stayed away from the media glare for the two-decades-plus that it has been in existence, recently released a campaign with Akshay Kumar endorsing its brand. Another debutante on the branding stage, wall and plumbing solutions company from the C K Birla group, Birla Aerocon has also launched a campaign using humour to drive home the nuisance that leaky pipes can be.

Both brands say they are keen to speak directly to the end consumer. What drags them into the spotlight? One reason, both cite, is the need to create an ...