Rs 4,100 cr UP PF scam: DHFL refers to HC order for stalled repayment

Amid the raging controversy on the alleged unauthorised investment of the (PF) corpus of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) today asserted it had already made provisions in cash flows for payment of fixed deposits maturing till December 2019.

However, underlined that the Bombay High Court had passed an order restraining the company from making payments to any of its secured/unsecured creditors, including fixed deposits.

DHFL, which is being probed by the enforcement directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering, reiterated the company was committed to resolving issues being faced by it and making efforts to work out a resolution in the interest of all stakeholders.

Last week, the Yogi Adityanath government had recommended a CBI probe, while three serving and retired UPPCL officials were arrested for their alleged role in the investment against norms and without seeking authorisation. Nearly 45,000 UPPCL employees are on warpath and have demanded the state government to undertake the responsibility of repayment.

According to a company press communiqué this evening, was at its peak in September 2018 disbursing close to Rs 3,500 crore of retail loans per month, when liquidity crisis hit the domestic NBFC sector.

Thereafter, had to halt “all new originations” and adopt a cautious approach to conserve liquidity. Yet, without any fresh funding the company repaid over Rs 44, 000 crore to various stakeholders including a payment of approximately Rs7575 crore to fixed deposit holders.

The company referred to “media reports” implying that two PF entities namely UPPCL CPF Trust and UP State Power Sector Employee Trust, had invested funds and that the company had not honoured the maturity/interest payment on due date.

DHFL said in case of these deposits since 2017, nearly Rs 1,864 crore had already been repaid towards principal and an amount of Rs 208 crore paid as interest thereon.

It claimed all maturity/interest payments due till September 30, 2019 had been made by the company and later payments were stopped following the court directives.

DHFL maintained from March 2017 till December 2018, when these deposits were placed, DHFL enjoyed highest rating of ‘AAA’ (FD) by CARE and BW R FAAA by Brickworks, “indicating highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.”

It claimed deposits accepted by the company are in full compliance with the guidelines laid down by National Housing Bank for acceptance of public deposits, and no guidelines have been breached.

“DHFL is making and will continue to make every effort to ensure that no discomfort is caused to the fixed deposit holders including the UPPCL CPF Trust and UP State Power Sector Employee Trust who have entrusted the Company with their hard earned money and savings,” the communiqué said.