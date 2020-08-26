RTI reply raises question over Franklin Templeton's wind-up move

The (RTI) query filed by Khambatta family investors to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has raised a question on the wind-up decision taken by Mutual Fund (FT MF), as in its reply said that it had not granted any permission.



In the RTI query, the investor claimed that in its application before the Gujarat HC and special leave petition filed before Supreme Court (SC), claimed that winding up of six schemes took place after taking appropriate permission from



MF said, “We have not made any statement before the Hon’ble High Gujarat HC or Hon’ble SC about granting us prior permission to wind up these six schemes. As clearly stated in all our communications, the decision to wind up these schemes was taken in accordance with regulation 39(2)(a).”



“We continue to follow due process, both in making investment decisions and with regard to the winding up of the funds and remain committed to following the regulations in all respects. The matter is sub-judice and we urge our investors and partners not to be swayed by incorrect and misleading statements,” it added.





According to earlier media reports, Vivek Kudva, Franklin Templeton Group’s managing director, on an investor call, had said, “We did have extended engagement with the regulator on this and the regulator is (was) also very co-operative. Sebi has been wonderful; they also saw reason...that the best option would be to wind up the fund. It's a very thoughtful decision not taken in haste."



At present, the matter pertaining to the wind-up of the six debt schemes of FT MF and investors’ grievances is being heard in the Karnataka HC.



The hearings are likely to weigh various aspects of the matter, including the current regulatory framework on wind-up of schemes, and whether all the regulatory provisions were followed and was there a need to take a prior approval from Sebi.



The six wind-up schemes of FT MF have so far received Rs 6,072 crore in payments and pre-payments from underlying bonds.



The fund house is yet to start the refund process as the e-voting by unitholders has got stayed with matter being sub-judice.



Of the six schemes, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund have 29 per cent and 12 per cent cash to distribute to unit holders. Franklin India Low Duration Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund are also cash positive with one per cent cash each.

