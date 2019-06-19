Rudratej Singh appointed BMW Group India President and Chief Executive

has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Group India effective August 1, 2019.

He brings more than 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield. He worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.

"Having worked across diverse industry segments, Singh has deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen Group's operations in India," Group Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa said.

"As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment," he added.

In August 2018, Vikram Pawah, President, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Australia and New Zealand. Since then, Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at had successfully fulfilled the responsibility as acting President.

With BMW, and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market.