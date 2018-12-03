Rupee, crude slide may give FMCG companies the leeway to launch products

The southward journey of crude and currency is expected to give fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies the leeway to launch products. The flurry of launches, say experts, will grow as input cost pressures reduce thanks to lower volatility in crude and the rupee-dollar rate.

Already, brand-building and advertising work by FMCGs has increased, visible in the latest list of top ten advertisers released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC). The list, for the week ending November 23, consists only of FMCGs with Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt Benckiser ...