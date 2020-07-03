JUST IN
S P Kochar takes over as COAI's new DG after Rajan Mathews steps down

He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India. He takes over from Rajan S Mathews, who served as the Director General since 2010

Megha Manchanda 

Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on Friday said it had appointed S P Kochar as its new Director General.

Kochhar retired as Signal Officer in Chief, the head of the ICT wing of the Indian Army, where he was responsible for planning, executing and operating all telecom and IT networks of the Indian Army. Prior to that he was the Additional Director General - Personnel of the Indian Army, handling HR and empowerment of the Army.

He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India. He takes over from Rajan S Mathews, who served as the Director General since 2010.

The members of COAI thanked Rajan for his immense contribution to the telecom sector in India and the Association during his tenure, and wished him the very best for his future endeavours, in an official statement by COAI said.
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 18:20 IST

