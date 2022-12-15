JUST IN
Wipro signs multi-year deal with Finastra for corp banks in Middle East
4 workers injured in fire incident at Vedanta ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand
Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position
All charged up: 5 bidders in fray for India's largest electric bus tender
Centre mulls building several refineries, not one UAE-Saudi plant
Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra across 11 sectors
Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on acid sale
HPCL to raise Rs 10,000 cr in debt to fund oil refining, fuel marketing ops
After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues
USOF successor to focus on indigenising tech, hiring global bandwidth
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Wipro signs multi-year deal with Finastra for corp banks in Middle East
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SaaS major Freshworks lays off 90 employees globally; 60 in India

The company's founder chief executive, Girish Mathrubootham too termed it as a structural change, rather than a company-wide layoff

Topics
Freshworks | layoff | job loss

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Freshworks
Following the slowdown in the US market, Indian SaaS players came out with various cost-cutting measures, including job cuts in recent times

Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Freshworks said on Thursday that it has laid off around 2 per cent or 90 of its total workforce, to fuel business growth. Out of this, around 60 affected employees are from India.

"To fuel our business growth, we made organisational changes to create better alignment across the company. We shifted some existing roles in product, marketing and sales to support more critical initiatives and reduced the need for a small number of others – less than 2 per cent of our workforce. Freshworks did not do a company-wide layoff," the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company has a total staff strength of 5,200 people.

The company’s founder chief executive, Girish Mathrubootham too termed it as a structural change, rather than a company-wide layoff. In a letter to its employees, Mathrubootham reportedly said that it has retained the majority of its employees and only around 90 employees were laid off. According to the media reports, the company said the impacted employees are supported by Freshworks during the transition phase.

Following the slowdown in the US market, Indian SaaS players came out with various cost-cutting measures, including job cuts in recent times. Several other companies in the sector including Chargebee, Salesforce and Zendesk too had announced layoffs recently.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Freshworks

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.