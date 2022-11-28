JUST IN
SaaS platform Biz2X says it plans to hire 250 people by 2023 in India

Focus is to retain the right talent keeping in perspective the layoffs happening in the start-up ecosystem, says senior VP Anupama Garg

Topics
SaaS industry | startup ecosystem | Startups

BS Reporter 

SaaS

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform, has announced plans to hire 250 people by 2023. It said it will hire people in middle management roles with experience and expertise in domains such as data science, product development and management, and frontend and backend operations among others.

Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit in India, has multiple human resource initiatives under its fold such as the 40X performance-linked incentive schemes, BMW bikes for top performers, and ipads for emerging stars.

“We are looking at hiring bright and talented freshers from campuses across the country, as well as people from coveted organizations,” said Anupama Garg, senior vice president, Biz2Credit.

“Our predominant focus is to attract and retain the right talent keeping in perspective the massive layoffs that are currently happening in the start-up ecosystem. As a responsible corporate citizen, employee centricity is one of our key focus areas. We strongly believe that employees are the biggest advocates of every brand and each of our HR initiatives are designed with this core ethos in mind,” she added.

Biz2x says it enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and mid-size business customers.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 13:01 IST

