Sachin Tendulkar strengthens ties with JetSynthesys with $2 mn investment

has recently made an of $2 million in digital entertainment and company JetSynthesys.

The investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys, as the two already have an existing joint venture for a digital destination for all things cricket, called 100MB, and immersive cricket games Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

With this investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys, who include Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.

“My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost five years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience... Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket. When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross category digital products and platforms,” said Tendulkar.

According to the company, Tendulkar’s iconic game, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has been a gamer’s favourite and has doubled its daily user base in the past 12 months. It is one of the most popular games in its category with over 20 million downloads.

The other platform, 100MB, is also a popular destination with live cricket score, social sports interactions and commerce, along with engagement through casual cricket games and quizzes.

“Through this investment, we aim to further our collaborative partnership as we welcome Sachin into the JetSynthesys family, and strengthen brand Sachin by leveraging our prowess. It will also help us enhance our growing cricket gaming vertical and extend this nature of partnerships to other known names as well,” said , Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys.

Currently, JetSynthesys has three distinct business verticals - gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based captive social properties.

“We have also been making strategic inroads into other countries. Currently, JetSynthesys has a presence in Japan, Europe, especially the Scandinavian countries, some parts of USA, and Asia. The goal is to deepen the existing association and slowly proliferate into more countries within these markets. With time, the eventual goal is to have more people within our ecosystem of products and platforms, and touch the 500 million global user mark,” Navani added.

JetSynthesys has been known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play. It has global publishing partnerships with the likes of WWE, Square Enix and Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather.

Post acquiring Nautilus Mobile and its game Real Cricket, JetSynthesys is also one of the major skill-based cricket gaming franchises with over 120 million downloads and over 1.2 crore monthly active users.

JetSynthesys is the co-founder of an e-sports company called Nodwin Gaming.

The brand is also known for its deep tech stacks in new technologies like AI, Blockchain, AR/VR/MR and quantum computing.

In the social community arena, along with 100MB, JetSynthesys is also home to ThinkRight.me, a meditation and mindfulness app, AnyDay Money, a fintech platform for advance salary formed in association with Adar Poonawalla; JobDost, a platform providing access to grey and blue-collar jobs in multiple cities across India.