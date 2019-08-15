Safe bet in slowdown season: Software exporters, FMCG bring investors cheer

As economic slowdown hits more sectors, software exporters and fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) have emerged as a safe haven for investors, with steady growth in revenues and profits. It has also helped that most of the top companies in these sectors, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Britannia and Colgate Palmolive among others, are debt-free.

This means there is no balance sheet risk for investors. The combined net profit of software and FMCG companies was up 6.9 per during the April-June 2019 ...