SAIL finalising plans to nearly double capacity to 34-35 mt by 2030-31
Indian soft drink market likely to see significant growth: Varun Beverages
SAIL finalising plans to nearly double capacity to 34-35 mt by 2030-31

In next 3-4 years, it will add about 3 mn tonnes by sweating existing assets and debottlenecking, at a likely capex of Rs 10,000-11,000 crore

Topics
SAIL | Steel productions | Capex

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

steel
The proposed expansion comes at a time when all major player have lined up massive capacity building plans.

Public sector steel major, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), is in the process of finalising growth plans that will take its capacity to 34-35 million tonnes by 2030-2031. At present, SAIL’s operating crude steel capacity is around 19.5 million tonnes.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 13:45 IST

