SAIL Q4 net slips 29% to Rs 2,479 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 2.25

State-owned Steel Authority of India on Monday reported 29% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,479 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,470 crore in the year-ago period. However, on sequential terms, the company's net profit rose 62% in Q4FY22.

SAIL's consolidated revenue from operations rose 32% to Rs 30,759 crore as against Rs 23,285 crore in Q4FY21.

The company declared final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for FY22.

"The Board of Directors have recommended the Final Dividend Rs 2.25 per equity share of Rs 10 face value for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Final dividend is in addition to the two interim dividends i.e. Rs.4/- and Rs.2.50/- declared in October, 2021 and March, 2022, respectively," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed nearly 11% lower at Rs 73.90.