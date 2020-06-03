SAIL stops operations at corporate office after staff test corona positive

(SAIL) has stopped operations at its corporate office in New Delhi's Lodhi Road after few employees tested Corona positive.

The company said in a statement that the infected employees have been immediately asked to home quarantine themselves. A government-appointed agency has been engaged to fumigate SAIL’s headquarters at Lodhi Road, which is being carried out extensively for two days.

"The office has been closed for June 3 and 4, and the employees have been asked to work from home. Parallelly, the Company has tied up with two renowned private hospitals namely, Max and Apollo, in Delhi to facilitate testing of employees who require the same," the statement said.

Since the Company restarted its office in a phased manner, all the required safety measures including sanitisation, thermal checking, hand sanitisers at touch points and fumigation as per requirement were in place.

The statement said that with the detection of Corona positive cases the Company is continuously monitoring the situation in consultation with the Government agencies. In a video message to all employees from Chairman, the Plants and Units of have been advised to adhere stringently to all safety measures at all times.