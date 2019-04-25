Sales to emission norms: Issues Maruti Suzuki investors should watch for

When the market leader among passenger vehicles – Maruti Suzuki, says FY20 will be an unpredictable year, investors too, should accordingly mellow down their expectations from the Maruti Suzuki stock. The stock, reacting to weak results, lost about 1.5 per cent in Thursday’s trade.

While revenues and net profit at Rs 21,460 crore and Rs 1,796 crore respectively, were in-line with Bloomberg consensus, the question is how much of March quarter’s (Q4’s) pain will spill over to FY20. Operating margins, which fell from 14.2 per cent a year-ago to 10.6 per cent in Q4, ...