Salesforce eyes financial services market using AI, machine learning

Salesforce is betting big on the financial services sector in India with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The San Francisco-based customer-management software maker is setting up a vertical to tap the country’s financial services market. The initiative includes rolling out its Einstein Analytics for Financial Services, a suite of AI-based customisable tools, targeted at wealth advisors, retail bankers and managers. “For a long period, the financial services industry has been product-centric, now its is bringing customer into the centre and trying to ...