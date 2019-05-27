Salzer Electronics to buy 72% stake in Kaycee Industries in all cash deal

JUST IN
Bengaluru, Gurugram among top 5 locations in APAC for tech firms: Report
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Merger, M&A

Salzer Electronics Limited, which offers electrical solutions, on Monday signed a deal to acquire a 72.32 per cent stake in Kaycee Industries Limited in an all cash deal. Salzer will make an offer to purchase a 26 per cent additional stake from public for a total equity value of Rs 22 crores.

Salzer Electronics will fund this transaction through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Kaycee manufactures switchgear and was controlled by the CMS group which is one of the largest IT/ ITES & Enterprise solution firms in India.

Kaycee Industries Limited would continue to remain a listed entity and both the companies would share technological know-how with each other, especially in the niche product offerings of the industrial switchgear & other allied business segments. The resulting synergies from this acquisition would benefit both the companies on the back of an enhanced product portfolio and access to a larger client base.
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 13:54 IST

