JUST IN
Govt scraps sale of SAIL's Bhadravathi plant on low bidder interest
Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results with Sebi
EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion
Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in a decade
Byju's to lay off 2,500 staffers; targets profitability in six months
RBI's revised ARC norms: Aircel, RCom debt resolution faces uncertainty
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group gets shareholder nod to rejig capital
NBA, Reliance Retail launch extensive range of merchandise in India
TVS Motor Company overtakes Hero MotoCorp in market capitalisation value
Moonlighting a 'question of ethics', says Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance Retail, NBA sign contract to launch merchandise in India
Business Standard

5G to go live on Samsung smartphones, iPhones in November-December

But despite having one of the most diversified product ranges of 5G smartphones, most Samsung devices are yet to catch 5G signals

Topics
Samsung | 5G | smartphones

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Samsung
More than 50 million 5G-enabled smartphones were shipped in India until June 2022, according to data from Counterpoint research

Samsung will send the necessary over-the-air (OTA) software updates for all its 5G-enabled smartphones in India by mid-November, beating Apple, which will release those upgrades in December.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.