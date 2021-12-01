JUST IN
Samsung, Acer bid for UP govt's tablet and smartphone scheme

The government has estimated to incur Rs 2,500 cr and Rs 2,200 on tablets and smartphones

Consumer electronics giants including Samsung and Acer have bid for the Rs 4,700 crore populist free tablet and smartphone scheme in Uttar Pradesh. These gadgets will be distributed to nearly 6.8 mn higher and technical education students.
The government has estimated to incur Rs 2,500 cr and Rs 2,200 on tablets and smartphones respectively.

