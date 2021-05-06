Samsung in patent infringement suit for LG' tech sold to patent troll

-
ALSO READ
Samsung is planning to launch three foldable smartphones next year: Report
Samsung Electronics expects $8.3 bn in Q1 earnings on strong mobile biz
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Q1 profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartphone, appliance sales
Competition laws, IPR encourage innovation, aid human progress: D Subbarao
-
While Samsung Electronics was recently involved in a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States related to smartphone wireless charging, it was confirmed that the patent in question was bought from LG by a European Patent Troll company earlier this year.
In the industry, it is pointed out that while LG Electronics officially announced the withdrawal of the smartphone business, concerns that the sale of LG Group's patent portfolio could return to the domestic industrial ecosystem as a boomerang has become a reality.
According to industry sources on Wednesday, Scramoge, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics' US subsidiary (SEA) at the Texas Western District Court on Apr.30.
According to a complaint filed by Scramoge, the company claims that three technical patents (patent numbers ^9553476 ^9825482 ^9997962) registered and held with the US Patent Office were infringed by Samsung Electronics.
They stated, "Samsung Electronics directly infringed on patents, manufactured and distributed products to the United States, causing damage," and claimed compensation for damages.
Scramoge picked 28 models of smartphones as subjects to Samsung Electronics' patent infringement. Among them, the Galaxy S6 Edge launched in 2015 and the Galaxy S21 series introduced earlier this year were included. In addition, Samsung Electronics' foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold and Z Fold 2 5G were also mentioned.
In particular, it was confirmed that the three patents that Scramoge sued Samsung Electronics for, were purchased from LG Innotek this year.
According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the registration number '9553476' was formally registered on Jan.24, 2017 after LG Innotek applied for it to the U.S. Patent Office in Mar. 2013. After that, LG Innotek owned it for about four years, and sold to Scramoge on Feb.18.
The remaining two patents were applied by LG Innotek to the U.S. Patent Office in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and it was found that Scramoge purchased them collectively in February. Moreover, all three of these patents are related to the smartphone wireless charging.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU