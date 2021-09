Samsung leases 357K sq ft Noida Brookfield floors for Rs 2 cr/month

In one of the biggest office leasing deals in the technology space in recent years, South Korean electronics major Samsung has taken 357,000 sq ft in Noida where it will pay a rent of Rs 278 crore for 10 years or about Rs 2 crore every month. It has taken 10 floors at building 11, Infospace, in Sector 135 that is owned by Canada’s Brookfield.

The lease period is 10 years. Samsung will pay a rent of Rs 1.94 crore a month for the first three years and see around 15 per cent escalation every three years. At Rs 55 per sq ft per month, the deal is aligned with market rates, said ...