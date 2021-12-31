Samsung, Micron warn Xian lockdown may disrupt memory chip manufacturing

-
Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict Covid-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area. The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.
The stringent restrictions, which went into effect earlier this month, may be increasingly difficult to mitigate and have resulted in thinner staffing levels at the manufacturing site, Micron added.
Samsung Electronics also said on Wednesday that it would temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used for data storage in data centres, smartphones and other tech gadgets.
