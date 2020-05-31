Sanitizing to queuing up: Mind the gap is new mall mantra as lockdown eases

Sauntering into a mall and passing a few pleasant hours there, shopping and dining, may never be the same again. As the country prepares to open itself up after over two months of a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, malls, too, are gearing up to start operations, but with a raft of safety and precautionary measures.

At Orion Mall near the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, the staff are busy sanitising the floors and every nook and cranny of the building. Square blue stickers are being pasted everywhere, that say: ‘Maintain a safe distance and wait for your ...