JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata-Mistry dispute will test the rights of minority shareholders: Lawyers

Seven of top 10 companies add Rs 1.76 trillion in m-cap; HDFC Bank shines
Business Standard

Sanitizing to queuing up: Mind the gap is new mall mantra as lockdown eases

The first of a 3-part series offers a glimpse into the new ways of shopping as lockdown eases across cities

Topics
Coronavirus | shopping mall | Lockdown

Samreen Ahmad Arnab Dutta & Raghavendra Kamath  |  Bengaluru/Delhi/Mumbai 

Sauntering into a mall and passing a few pleasant hours there, shopping and dining, may never be the same again. As the country prepares to open itself up after over two months of a lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, malls, too, are gearing up to start operations, but with a raft of safety and precautionary measures.

At Orion Mall near the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, the staff are busy sanitising the floors and every nook and cranny of the building. Square blue stickers are being pasted everywhere, that say: ‘Maintain a safe distance and wait for your ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 22:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU