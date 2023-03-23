Sanjay Nayar has quit board of InCred Financial Services, company says

-
Sanjay Nayar, who was non-executive director of InCred Financial Services, has resigned from the board of the company due to other commitments, effective March 21.
InCred Financial Services, which was formerly KKR India Financial Services Limited, informed exchanges of Nayar’s resignation in a release dated March 22.
Nayar, who has around four decades of experience in financial services, joined KKR in 2009 and was partner and chief executive officer till December 2020. Effective January 2021, he became an advisor to KKR India and was on the board of its portfolio companies.
He played a role in expanding KKR’s credit and capital markets products across the Asia-Pacific region.
Prior to joining KKR, Nayar had a 25-year stint with Citibank. He also served as deputy chairman of the Indian Banks Association and was on the Reserve Bank of India’s committee for building its Centre for Advanced Financial Learning.
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:33 IST
