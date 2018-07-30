Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance appoints Mahendra Mehta for India business

London-headquartered GFG Alliance, founded by the British Gupta Family, has appointed to oversee establishment of its fast-growing businesses across India.

Mehta, who will be GFG's Country Head for India, responsible for building the group’s business across the country, was the former chief executive officer (CEO) at Anil Agarwal-led Plc and more recently CEO of

Mehta's role at will include building corporate governance structure for the group, Liberty House said in a statement.

“It’s a privilege to be given the responsibility to help launch and establish Liberty and GFG in India, particularly given the recent outstanding and ground-breaking achievements of the group globally. I’m looking forward to leading the development of the group in India as it quickly becomes a valuable and prominent part of the industrial landscape here,” Mehta was quoted as saying.

The announcement has come after the NCLT cleared way for the Liberty House Group, part of the GFG Alliance, to acquire automotive component giant, Amtek Auto, and steel manufacturer Adhunik Metaliks, with a combined Indian workforce of more than 7,000 people. This will take GFG’s global workforce to 21,000 and its turnover to $ 17 billion.



“Mr Mehta's leadership will be extremely valuable to us at this critical juncture, as India presents boundless opportunities for growth as the country undergoes dramatic reform under the current government and a young population unleashes demand. Following GFG’s successes in so many other parts of the world, I am very excited to bring our pioneering business model to my own motherland and I’m confident that the appointment of Mr Mehta and many other respected senior executives and advisors will enable us to establish a significant base in India capable of sustained long term growth,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of the was quoted as saying.

GFG, whose business spans metal manufacturing, engineering, energy, financial services and property will shortly unveil executive lead teams in India for each of its business divisions, comprising senior professionals from across industry, said the statement.

The group also plans to announce an advisory board for GFG India and that will provide governance, strategic advice to the group and its executives in India help them navigate its fast changing business and political environment. Members will include highly-credible individuals regarded as stalwarts of industry, banking and law, informed Liberty.