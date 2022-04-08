Sanjiv Kapoor could create history if Jet Airways flies again this year

Back to the airline boardroom after almost two years, Sanjiv Kapoor now has a job which has no precedence- to take back Jet Airways, which has been grounded for three years now back to skies. The airline shut operations in April 2019 after getting under a pile of debt and bankers refusal for any fresh funding.

Kapoor was the chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and oversaw strategy, marketing, network planning and expects that the airline will have its first flight sometime during the third quarter of this year. If that happens, Jet Airways will be the first bankrupt ...