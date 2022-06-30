Sanjiv Mehta appointed as president commissioner of Unilever Indonesia

-
Sanjiv Mehta, MD and CEO of Hindustan Unilever, has been appointed president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Unilever Indonesia)
It is a public company and a member of the Unilever group. The appointment is subject to approval from shareholders at Unilever Indonesia’s extraordinary general meeting on July 28.
Mehta will join the company’s board of commissioners and chair it in a non-executive capacity, the company said in a statement.
Mehta will continue his role at Hindustan Unilever and as president, Unilever South Asia. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.
The board of commissioners of Unilever Indonesia is responsible for overseeing the policy and the implementation of the corporate governance agenda of the company, and providing advice to the board of directors in managing the company.
Established in 1933, Unilever Indonesia had a turnover of $ 2.7 billion in 2021.
