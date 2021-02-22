Sannareddy’s share holdings in Megasoft reclassified under public category

-
ALSO READ
Brace for selective interest in stressed assets
More than 1,000 listed companies file June quarter numbers in September
Unlisted companies having listed subsidiaries face greater oversight
Zero cash flows during Corona time spark fire sale of India Inc's assets
Sebi extends special dispensations given to firms wanting to go public
-
Megasoft company have received approval for reclassification of holdings of Ravindra Sannareddy and his family from 'Promoter & Promoter Group Category’ to Public Category in the company.
Sannareddy promoted Megasoft in 1999 and has been instrumental in the growth of the company, and to opt out of promoter category.
The Board of Directors of Megasoft, through a letter dated October 21, 2020, informed the NSE and BSE for reclassification of holdings of Sannareddy and his family from 'Promoter & Promoter Group Category’ to Public Category in the company, under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Sannareddy said that he has been keeping out of the company’s business activities for a long time, after the merger of Xius with Megasoft.
He came out of the Directorship and Chairmanship of the Board in September 2012 itself.
Since his equity stake has significantly reduced after the merger of Xius, and the fact that he is no way concerned with the management of the company for a very long period, he has requested that he no longer be classified as the promoter, and hence the re-classification was necessitated and approved, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU