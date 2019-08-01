Sanofi: Strong domestic portfolio keeps Street positive amid pricing pain

The Sanofi stock has rebounded close to 15 per cent from its lows in June. The firm’s growth momentum continues as expected, and this is evident from its June quarter performance. The 9.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth was better than the industry growth rate of 9 per cent.

This was largely driven by its domestic portfolio. The company’s four key products —Lantus, Amaryl M (both for diabetes), pain relief medication Combiflam, and anti-allergic Allegra — which feature among the top 100 pharma brands, posted robust performance. The anti-diabetic ...