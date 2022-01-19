Santhosh Viswanathan appointed as Managing Director - SMG of Intel India

-
Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Santhosh Viswanathan as Managing Director-Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) for Intel India.
Viswanathan is Vice President in Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group. He will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in India, including driving new revenue opportunities, engaging with the local ecosystem, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.
In his prior role, Viswanathan was managing director for Southeast Asia, and Australia/New Zealand in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. In one of his other previous Intel roles, he was the Global Director of Operations for the Regional Sales Group, managing sales operations, strategy & planning for the global sales force.
Viswanathan has an engineering degree in Industrial Engineering and Management and a master’s degree in Business Administration.
He said: “Having started my Intel career in India about two decades ago, this is really an exciting homecoming for me. I am thrilled to be able to lead our operations here to tap into India’s explosive growth at this critical technology inflection point in its digital transformation journey and show how our technology will make a difference to one of the most important markets in the region.”
