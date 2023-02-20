JUST IN
Business Standard

SAS's capex need lower than our traditional biz: Samvardhana Motherson

SAS had a net turnover of about Rs 7,950 crore in 2022. SAMIL manufactures wiring harnesses, vision systems, bumpers, door panels and instrument panels

Topics
Samvardhana Motherson International | automobile industry | Electric Vehicles

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Samvardhana Motherson International
Sehgal said that there is a trend now where carmakers are outsourcing their cockpit modules to suppliers like SAMIL

The need for capital expenditure at SAS Autosystemtechnik (SAS) is “much lower” than our traditional business as it involves running assembly lines near carmakers’ facilities to integrate auto components for producing cockpit modules, said Samvardhana Motherson International’s (SAMIL) vice-chairman Laksh Vaaman Sehgal on Monday.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 20:42 IST

