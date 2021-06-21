SAT dismisses Rana Kapoor's appeal against Sebi's Rs 1-cr penalty order

-
ALSO READ
Make tribunals the first court
SAT pares Sebi's Rs 1 cr penalty on CARE Ratings to Rs 10 lakh; stock gains
Sebi objects to Securities Appellate Tribunal missing key member
SAT rejects Sebi view, rules tribunal can function sans technical member
NSE shares soar over 25% on boost from Securities Appellate Tribunal relief
-
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has dismissed an appeal filed by Rana Kapoor, erstwhile promoter of Yes Bank, against an order passed by market regulator Sebi imposing a penalty of Rs 1 crore for not following disclosure norms.
In 2018, Rana Kapoor-owned Morgan Credit had raised Rs 950 crore through zero coupon non-convertible debentures (ZCNCD) issued to a mutual fund house. Kapoor had provided personal guarantee for the transaction.
It was alleged that Morgan Credit company had failed to disclose encumbrance on the bank’s shares either to Yes Bank nor the stock exchange.
In May 2019, Sebi had issued show cause notices to Kapoor and his firm for the alleged lapse in disclosure norms.
“Having heard the learned counsels on both the sides, in our view, Regulation 4(2)(f) clearly mandates that the transactions of the nature detailed therein are required to be disclosed by the key managerial persons to the company,” SAT has said in an order.
“As regards the quantum of penalty, learned adjudicating officer found the default to be of a serious nature principally because the appellant was the then managing director and CEO of the company and therefore maximum penalty of Rs.1 crore was imposed,” SAT said adding that it did not find any mitigating factor to interfere in the quantum of the penalty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU