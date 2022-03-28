SAT sets aside Rs 1-cr penalty imposed on Brickwork Ratings by Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Brickwork Ratings could face Sebi ire over lapses in credit rating process
How often have SAT orders gone against Sebi? Numbers tell half the story
This PSU stock has zoomed 111% thus far in 2021, up 31% in the last 6 days
Ganesh Housing zooms 53% in five trading days; hits over 13-year high
SAT quashes Sebi order against HDFC Bank for invoking pledged shares
-
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside the Rs 1-crore penalty imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Brickwork Ratings. The tribunal reduced the penalty to Rs 10 lakh and held certain findings in Sebi’s order cannot be sustained.
Sebi, in an order dated September 29, 2020, had highlighted several deficiencies and lacunae at Brickwork. These included lack of surveillance mechanism (A), delay in recognition of default of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Diamond Power Infrastructure (B); Failure to review rating and withdrawal of rating of NCDs of Great Eastern Energy Corporation; Failure to recognize default in NCDs ratings of Essel Group entities (D); and Violations as regards structured obligation (E).
“In the circumstances, the imposition of penalty of Rs 1 crore also cannot be sustained. In view of the fact that we have upheld the finding of the learned adjudicating officer (AO) as regards ‘B’ fully and as regards ‘C’ partly only, the interference in the quantum of the penalty is also required,’ SAT said in an order, adding that the findings A, D and E also cannot be sustained.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU