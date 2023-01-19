JUST IN
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 cr on higher expenses
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 99 crore in Q3
EU regulator fines WhatsApp $5.95 million for breach of privacy laws
CAQM asks Coal India to stop supply, sale to industries in Delhi-NCR
Adani Enterprises plans to enter water segment; FPO opens next Friday
IFFCO, Amul, NAFED, Kribhco, NCDC to promote national export coop society
December retail sales jump 16% from pre-Covid levels, shows RAI survey
Maharashtra govt approves M&M proposal to set up Rs 10k-cr EV plant in Pune
HUL board approves hiking royalty to parent from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover
PVR swings to Q3 profit of Rs 16.15 cr on strong movie runs, revenue up 53%
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 cr on higher expenses
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Saving, investment app Gullak raises $3 mn in seed funding round

Company will use the money to increase revenue, product development, get users

Topics
Fundraising | M-Gullak

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Gullak, a savings and investment app backed by American start-up accelerator Y Combinator, has raised $3 million from new investors YC and Rebel partners and existing investor Better capital.

The seed-funding round also saw participation from Goodwater Capital, GMO Fintech Fund, TRTL Ventures and angel investors that included Kunal Shah of Cred, Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal of Early Salary, and Kevin Moore.

The company will use the funds to increase average revenue per unit (ARPU), product development and expand its user base. “We are driven by our vision to democratise wealth creation while working on all the three pillars of a sustainable business--acquisition, retention and monetization--at the same time. All our initiatives have this as the underlying core,” said Manthan Shah, co-founder, Gullak.

Gullak users save small amounts regularly and then invest in digital gold. The platform also allows users to lease gold and get extra 5 per cent returns every year

“We are excited to be founding stage investors in Gullak as they make wealth creation easy for 200 million Indians and have been thrilled to see the quality of traction already,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.

Launched seven months ago, Gullak said its app has grown from 200,000 daily Gross Transaction Volume to 2.2 million daily GTV.
 

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fundraising

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.