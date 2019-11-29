SBI Caps to give report on four bidders for Anil Ambani's RCom to CoC

SBI Caps has finalised a detailed evaluation of the bids of the four companies that have offered to buy Anil Ambani’s telecom business. The report will be presented to the committee of creditors (CoC) on Friday to take a final call on the potential best offers.

RCom, Reliance Telecom, and Reliance Infratel are up for sale as part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process as going concerns. The committee of creditors opened the financial bids on Monday, which was also the last date for putting in bids. The bidders — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Varde ...