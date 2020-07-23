SBI Cards stock sees investor interest revival on hopes of faster recovery

The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards), which was hit by the pandemic-led market crash post its listing in March 2020, has seen a revival of investor interest. With expectations of a faster recovery in business, it has recovered 27 per cent from the lows and is approaching its IPO price of Rs 755.

Analysts say there is further upside potential of 30 per cent from current levels. Factors such as focus on non-discretionary spends and strong customer sourcing support of its parent – State Bank of India (55.3 per cent of overall source mix), augur well, more so ...