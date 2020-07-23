Rossari Biotech shares soar 77% on debut on the back of huge demand

Shares of surged 77 per cent on its stock market debut on Thursday. The stellar listing comes on the back of huge demand for the shares of the Mumbai-based specialty chemical maker in its initial public offering (IPO) which concluded last week.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 752, with a gain of 77 per cent over its issue price of Rs 425 per share.

Rossari is the first company to list during the lockdown and the second to debut after SBI Cards & Payment Services on March 16 this year.

Since then the market has seen V-shaped recovery — first plunging nearly 40 per cent and then recouping entire losses.

Market players said Rossari’s strong debut on the bourses will be a sentiment booster for companies waiting in the wings to launch their IPOs.

UTI Mutual Fund and Computer Age Management Services are some of the companies that are next in line to come out with an Mindspace Business Parks REIT also launches its next week.

While share sales by listed companies have been largely uninterrupted this year, the IPO market has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Rossari traded in the range between Rs 664 and Rs 803 on the National Stock Exchange, where nearly Rs 2,600 crore worth of shares changed hands. Another Rs 220-crore shares changed hands on the BSE. This is against an IPO size of less than Rs 500 crore, indicating heightened speculative bets on the counter.

Market players said wealthy investors made a killing as shares of Rossari soared past their acquisition cost after factoring in interest payments. These investors had placed leveraged bets worth nearly ~18,000 crore on the IPO and were poised to make money if the stock listed above Rs 550.

Rossari manufactures chemicals used in fast-moving consumer goods, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries. For the year ended March, Rossari had reported a net profit of ~65 crore on revenues of nearly ~603 crore. After Thursday’s close, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 3,855 crore.