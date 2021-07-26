SBI Life net profit drop 43% YoY in June due to higher Covid provisions

-
ALSO READ
Why are domestic & foreign institutional investors gung ho on this insurer?
Non-life insurers' premium income up 7% YoY to Rs 14,809 cr in June
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
Life insurers see over 70% year-on-year growth in NBS in March
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
-
Private sector life insurer SBI Life Insurance has reported a 43 per cent drop in net profit in the June quarter due to higher Covid reserves set aside for future claims. In Q1FY22, the insurer posted a net profit of Rs 223 crore against Rs 390.89 crore in Q1FY21.
It has set aside Rs 444.72 crore as Covid reserves during the June quarter. However, it has said that it will closely monitor any future developments relating to covid-19 which may impact its business and financial position.
The insurer's claims rose 1.28x by volume from FY21 to Q1FY22. In Q1, it has settled 8,956 covid claims, amounting to Rs 570 crore (net of reinsurance).
Value of new business of the insurer in the June quarter grew by 45 per cent to Rs 340 crore as against Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period. And, the new business margin was up 250 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to 21.2 per cent.
Its gross written premium was up 10 per cent YoY to Rs 8,380 crore in Q1FY21, with renewal premium up 1o per cent to Rs 5,030 crore, and new business premium up 9 per cent to Rs 3,350 crore.
The annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer in Q1FY21 stood at Rs 1,620 crore, up 27 per cent YoY from 1,270 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year premiums on regular premium policies, and 10 per cent of single premiums, written by the company during the fiscal year from both retail and group customers.
Assets under management of the insurer grew 32 per cent YoY to Rs 2.31 trillion at the end of the June quarter.
As far as persistency is concerned, which is the proportion of policyholders who continue to pay their renewal premium, the insurer saw a 295 basis points growth in 13th-month persistency to 84.5 per cent. Further, 61st-month persistency for Q1 FY 2022 stood at 60.88 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU