Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth

A recovering economy may lead to higher credit demand from corporates, despite rising rates and there are signs that retail consumption is picking up

Topics
sbi | SBI stock | loans in banks

Devangshu Datta 

state bank of india, sbi, banks, bank branch
Loan growth has accelerated – it is up 15% YoY and the fastest growth segments are high-yield retail and small and medium enterprises

Conventional wisdom suggests that a rising rate cycle is generally bad for lenders. First, a portfolio of earlier loans at lower rates becomes less valuable. Second, higher rates generally lead to lower demand for loans so banks can also suffer loss of credit volume.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 21:27 IST

