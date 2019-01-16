SBI plans sale of Essar loans worth Rs 15,000 crore as part of cleanup act

State Bank of India plans to sale loans worth Rs 15,431 crore extended to ailing steel company Essar Steel as part of further cleanup of the balance sheet.

It has set reserve price of Rs 9,587 crore, about 38 per cent discount to exposure of Rs 15,431 crore.

This decision to sale exposure, on 100 per cent cash basis, by the country’s largest lender comes at a time when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad bench is set to pronounce order on the same by January 31, 2019. Going by the timeline for auction process bank expects to conclude the sale process in the fourth quarter to get benefits of proceeds for FY19.

SBI executives said the amount realized from the sale would add to bottom-line and also release the prudential provision made for steep company account.

Essar Steel is part of list 1 accounts which Reserve Bank of India (in June 2017) had asked banks to take to NCLT for resolution. SBI has already made 70 per cent provision for the accounts which are in NCLT awaiting resolution.

Senior SBI executive said the sale if goes through would give bank immediate cash to be deployed for lending operations. Bank credit has grown by 15 per cent till the third quarter.

On October 25, ArcelorMittal's resolution plan of Rs 42000 crore was approved by 92 per cent of Committee of Creditors (C-o-C). However, on the same day, Essar Steel Asia Holding Ltd (ESAHL) had made the debt settlement proposal of over Rs 54,000 crore. They even challenged CoC's approval of ArcelorMittal's resolution plan, along with some operational creditors filing interlocutory applications against CoC's vote.