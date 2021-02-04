SBI Q3 net down 6.93% at Rs 5,196 cr, asset quality improves despite Covid

The country's largest lender State Bank of India's net profit fell by 6.93 per cent to Rs 5,196 crore for third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21).

It had posted a net profit of Rs 5,583 crore in quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). The interest income included one-time recovery of Rs 4,039 crore in Q3FY20, chairman Dinesh Khara said.

stock closed 5.73 per cent up at Rs 355.1 per share on BSE.

Net Interest Income (NII) in reporting quarter was up 3.75 per cent at Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore in December 2019 quarter. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for domestic operations in Q3FY21 declined to 3.34 per cent from 3.59 per cent in Q3FY20.

The provisions & contingencies rose to Rs 10,342 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 7,252 crore in Q3FY20.

Asset quality profile showed improvement even after accounting for the impact on when Supreme Court vacates interim ban on recognising non-performing assets (NPAs).





Following an order by the Supreme Court, no new non-performing asset (NPAs) were recognised since September 01, 2020. If such NPAs were recognised, the pro forma gross NPAs would be 5.44 per cent and Net NPAs would be 1.82 per cent in December 2020. The resultant pro forma Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of is 86.33 per cent.

The total slippages were Rs 41,000 crore till December 2020 and bank guided for total slippages of Rs 60,000 crore in FY21, Chairman Dinesh Khara said at media call after

Bank has restructuring applications for Rs 18,125 crore. Out of this completed work on over Rs 4,500 crore.

Its deposits grew by 13.64 per cent in 12 months to Rs 35,35,753 crore at end of December 2020. The advances expanded by 6.73 per cent at Rs 24,56,607 crore at end of Q3FY21. Bank expects to grow credit by seven per cent for FY21, as against early guidence of eight per cent.

With economic recovery underway, the demand from corporate segement to pick up and the credit would grow in double digit from second quarter of next financial year, Khara said.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 14.50 per cent with tier I of 11.73 per cent at end of December 2020.