SBI Q3 net down 6.93% at Rs 5,196 cr, asset quality improves despite Covid

-
ALSO READ
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Cards gains 5%, hits new high on assets quality improvement in Q3
YONO, earnings recovery key triggers for SBI: Goldman Sachs, Macquarie
SBI Q2 result: Profit jumps 52% YoY to Rs 4,574 cr; asset quality improves
-
The country's largest lender State Bank of India's net profit fell by 6.93 per cent to Rs 5,196 crore for third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21).
It had posted a net profit of Rs 5,583 crore in quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). The interest income included one-time recovery of Rs 4,039 crore in Q3FY20, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said.
SBI stock closed 5.73 per cent up at Rs 355.1 per share on BSE.
Net Interest Income (NII) in reporting quarter was up 3.75 per cent at Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore in December 2019 quarter. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for domestic operations in Q3FY21 declined to 3.34 per cent from 3.59 per cent in Q3FY20.
The provisions & contingencies rose to Rs 10,342 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 7,252 crore in Q3FY20.
Asset quality profile showed improvement even after accounting for the impact on bad loans when Supreme Court vacates interim ban on recognising non-performing assets (NPAs).
ALSO READ: NTPC Q3 net profit rises 11% to Rs 3,315 cr; announces interim dividend
Following an order by the Supreme Court, no new non-performing asset (NPAs) were recognised since September 01, 2020. If such NPAs were recognised, the pro forma gross NPAs would be 5.44 per cent and Net NPAs would be 1.82 per cent in December 2020. The resultant pro forma Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of is 86.33 per cent.
The total slippages were Rs 41,000 crore till December 2020 and bank guided for total slippages of Rs 60,000 crore in FY21, Chairman Dinesh Khara said at media call after results.
Bank has restructuring applications for Rs 18,125 crore. Out of this completed work on over Rs 4,500 crore.
Its deposits grew by 13.64 per cent in 12 months to Rs 35,35,753 crore at end of December 2020. The advances expanded by 6.73 per cent at Rs 24,56,607 crore at end of Q3FY21. Bank expects to grow credit by seven per cent for FY21, as against early guidence of eight per cent.
With economic recovery underway, the demand from corporate segement to pick up and the credit would grow in double digit from second quarter of next financial year, Khara said.
The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 14.50 per cent with tier I of 11.73 per cent at end of December 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU