SBI's June quarter performance sets high expectations for investors

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

State Bank of India (SBI)'s June 2020 quarter (Q1) numbers, reported on Friday, surprised the Street and pushed up its stock by 2.6 per cent even as the Sensex shed 0.3 per cent. Not only was operational performance better than expected, but moratorium, a crucial asset quality indicator in the current situation, also improved.

The Q1 net interest income, which grew by 16.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26,642 crore, was way ahead of the consensus estimate of Rs 24,062 crore. The reported profit before tax, up 36.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,560 crore, beat estimates of Rs ...

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:40 IST

