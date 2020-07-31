Pledged holdings among suspended firms valued at over Rs 1.85 trn: BSE data

Many lenders appear to have advanced capital against shares which are now suspended.

There are 743 suspended companies, shows the latest exchange data. A total of 217 companies have some amount of pledging and the total value of these pledged shares is Rs 602.63 crore. A sectoral analysis reveals that the iron and steel sector (including intermediate products) has the highest value of pledged shares in suspended companies and accounts for Rs 168.4 crore. Others in the top five, include auto tyres and rubber products, restaurants, realty and textiles.

A suspended company is one in which the shares can no longer be bought or sold on the stock exchange. The exchange typically suspends a company when it fails to comply with the listing requirements. The companies can move out of suspension by meeting the requirements, and paying the necessary fees, according to a note on the exchange website.

A senior executive with a financial services group, which has a lending division, said that suspended companies are a problem as collateral, after exit becomes extremely difficult.

“You have ownership over the shares, but you can’t sell,” said the person.

An executive director at another brokerage, which also has a lending arm, said that the fall is rarely sudden. Companies have recurrent problems which keep surfacing before the final suspension in trading. These act as signals for many lenders to liquidate stock, though some inventory may remain unsold.

“Most of the times they would have sold off,” said the person, adding that lenders typically ask for more collateral when companies appear to be in trouble. This can be in the form of hard assets like real estate or promissory notes, according to those in the business.

Alok C Churiwala, managing director at domestic brokerage firm Churiwala Securities said that lenders would have been aware of the risk and entered into the transaction accordingly.

“In many cases people who are lending, they may have lent (on) very aggressive terms,” he said.

Stock exchange data shows that promoters in over 2903 companies have pledged shares. There are 3,947 listed companies available for trade. Promoters are those who typically have majority ownership and drive company strategy. They sometimes raise money by giving some part of their holding as collateral to lenders. The total value of such is over Rs 1.85 trillion, shows the latest BSE data.

Pledging typically tends to rise during periods of economic stress. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the business of many companies. Access to capital has become a challenge for many, according to a July 29 India Equity Research report from brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities. Lenders are more careful with lending, noted analysts Aditya Narain, Prateek Parekh and Padmavati Udecha.

“While governments, guarantees and moratorium are targeted at mitigating this natural challenge, with some success, we believe that the access to credit will stay narrow beyond the near term. While there could be some near-term easing, this is a medium-term challenge. It has sharpened the differences in capital access for individuals and businesses,” it said.