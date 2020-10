SBI's next challenge: Keeping digital banking app YONO ahead of the curve

When State Bank of India (SBI) launched its digital banking application, You Only Need One (YONO), most thought the largest bank in the country was playing catch-up. Now, as the bank plans to monetise the app and the chairman pegs its enterprise value as high as $40 billion others are trailing instead.

Since its launch in November 2017, the app has seen a huge rise in subscription and range of products offered. Apart from fulfilling banking services, one can access more than 100 e-commerce sites, book tickets, and even pay for small value groceries through the app. The bank is now ...