SBI to raise Rs 3,500 cr via tier I bonds to strengthen capital adequacy

-
ALSO READ
Central Bank of India set to raise Rs 2000 crore via tier-II bonds
Mutual fund houses hold Rs 3,400 crore of Yes Bank's 'riskier' bonds
ICRA downgrades YES Bank's long-term rating for bonds worth Rs 32,911 crore
Bank of Baroda plans to raise capital up to Rs 3,000 cr via tier-II bonds
How HDFC recast systems to offer loan approval, disbursement in 10 seconds
-
State Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through additional tier I ( AT-I) bonds to strengthen capital adequacy and support building loan portfolio.
Rating agency ICRA has assigned a rating of AA+ (hyb) with stable outlook for the Basel III-compliant tier-I bonds.
The letters ‘hyb’ indicate that this is rated hybrid subordinated instrument with equity-like loss-absorption features. These tier-I bonds are expected to absorb losses through the write-down mechanism.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU