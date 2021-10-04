SBI to raise Rs 6,000 cr in capital through AT1 bonds in September

-
ALSO READ
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds, coupon fixed at 7.72%
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Axis Bank sets coupon for dollar AT1 bonds at 4.1%, raises $600 mn
-
State Bank of India, which raised Rs 4,000 crore in capital through additional tier I bonds (AT1 bonds) in September, is planning another round of AT1 bond issuance of Rs 6,000 crore to replace maturing securities.
Executives at the country’s largest lender said the bank had an adequate capital base to support business growth and meet regulatory norms.
Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.66 per cent with tier-I of 11.32 per cent at the end of June. The Common Equity tier I (CET1) was 9.91 per cent and AT1 was 1.41 per cent in June.
The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature, however, it can be called back by the issuer after five years or any anniversary date thereafter. While the bank has an AAA credit rating, the AT1 offering is rated AA+ due to the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments.
In September, SBI raised Rs 4,000 crore through AT1 bonds. The coupon (interest rate) was fixed at 7.72 per cent, the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013.
This was SBI’s first AT1 bond issuance in the domestic market after the new Sebi regulations kicked in. The issue had received bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU