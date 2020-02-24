SBICAP Ventures vetting 18 realty projects for Rs 3,000-crore funding

SBICAP Ventures is vetting last-mile funding to 18 stuck residential projects with a potential disbursal of Rs 3,000 crore. The total value of these projects is Rs 22,000 crore. Irfan Kazi, chief investment officer of SBICAP Ventures, said investment panel of fund had met four times.

The disbursement in two projects — one in Mumbai and other in Bengaluru — having 640 housing units has been done. The fund had looked at 300 projects across the country, Kazi told media on the sidelines of a real estate summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It is a ...