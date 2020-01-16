SC rejects AGR review plea filed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

In a blow to the telecom industry facing severe financial stress, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petitions moved by and against its October 2019 order on payment of dues linked to (AGR). Telcos, contemplating a curative plea, will have to together pay a total of Rs 1.47 trillion in AGR dues that include penalties and interest on penalties by January 23. The order, expected to help the government in plugging its widening fiscal deficit, will also be applicable for many which have either sold out or shut their business.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah, in an in-chamber hearing on Thursday, did not find merit in the review plea and dismissed it.

It is not immediately clear as to what the latest verdict of the top court would mean for a host of non-telecom (with internet service provider or ISP licences) which were told to cough up around Rs 2.97 trillion in AGR dues before the same deadline. The non-telcos facing the huge AGR bill have had negligible presence in the communication space but their dues have been calculated based on their overall revenues.

The genesis of the dispute between the industry and DoT was definition of AGR, which is the revenue amount used to calculate the licence fee and spectrum charges paid by telecom to the government. In the October order, the Supreme Court upheld the government definition of AGR, implying non-core revenues such as rent, dividend and interest would also be part of the calculation.

Disappointed with the decision, said it was evaluating filing a curative petition, which is the last judicial resort available for redressal of grievances. "The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. The industry needs to continue to invest in expanding networks, acquiring spectrum and introducing new technologies like 5G,” Airtel said.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had in 2005 filed the first case, challenging the government’s definition on calculation of AGR. It had contended that the components of AGR, which that the government was trying to include, were contrary to the Telegraph Act and the recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

While the industry has already paid 85 per cent of the demand raised by the DoT, the remaining 15 per cent has stayed disputed for a very long time with the mobile companies getting favourable judgments in various legal forums, including Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), High Courts and even Supreme Court.

"While we respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order dismissing the industry’s review petition of AGR matter, the is again deeply disappointed,” Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, said.

Mathews said that the added financial pressure on the sector will also adversely impact Prime Ministeri Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India.

In December, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had said his company will have to “shut shop" if there was no relief from the government following the Supreme Court ruling requiring it to pay statutory dues of Rs 40,000 crore to the DoT.

reported a net loss of Rs 50,922 crore, the biggest ever in corporate India’s history, due to outstanding payment related to AGR.

posted a net loss of Rs 23,044 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on Rs 28,450 crore provisions towards AGR dues.

In November, the government offered Rs 42,000 crore in relief to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio by unveiling a two-year moratorium on the yearly instalments they have to pay for spectrum they bought in auction.