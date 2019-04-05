SC threatens Singh brothers with jail if found guilty of contempt

The on Friday threatened to send the former promoters of Fortis Healthcare Limited, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, to jail if it was established that they had indeed violated orders of the court by selling assets of the company. The apex court, while expressing dissatisfaction over the replies filed by the two brothers on how they planned to pay the Rs 3,500 crore plus dues of Daiichi Sankyo, said that it would directly hear the contempt petition moved against them on April 11.

“You may own half of the world, but you cannot satisfy your creditors by simply telling them you own half the world. There is no concrete plan as to how the arbitral amount would be realised. You said that somebody owed you Rs 6,000 crore. But this is neither here nor there. Tell us the value of your assets and how the award will be secured,” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice said.

The three-judge bench had on March 14 asked the to come up with a concrete plan to pay the dues of to consult their financial and legal advisors and present the plan on how they planned to comply with the decree against them that requires them to pay Rs 3,500 crore. It had also asked the two brothers to be present in person in the courtroom.

During the hearing on Friday, the elder sibling Malvinder Mohan Singh detailed a list of land and other assets that the RHC group had. In his submissions before the court, Singh said that the group had assets worth Rs 6,300 crore, a majority of which was lying with a spiritual leader, which they had not been able to recover.

Singh also tried to get the court to intervene in the recovery of money, arguing that the top court’s intervention would hasten payment to The request was, however, turned down by the court which said that who owed money to who was not their problem.

“We are not here to solve your problems. We are here to help satisfy creditor dues,” the three-judge bench said. Other than this, the group, Singh claimed, had ownership in other and real estate assets which could be sold off to satisfy Daiichi Sankyo’s decree. He, however, did not provide any details of where these assets were.

Shivinder Mohan Singh, on the other hand, submitted that he had assessed the value of assets held by him and it had come to around Rs 900 crore, which could be sold to satisfy a part of Daiichi Sankyo’s decree. Apart from that, the younger sibling said, he had another plan for which he sought a time of two years from the court. During this period, Shivinder said, he would work with and others and enhance the value of the assets from Rs 900 crore now to Rs 2000 crore which could then be sold.

Acknowledging that the value of RHC group had depleted severely over the past few years, Shivinder said that most of this value degradation happened during the time he had relinquished the world to undertake a spiritual journey and left the company’s control to his elder brother.

The two brothers, who were present in court on Friday, have been asked to be present in the court on April 11 again.

On Friday, the top court also stayed insolvency proceedings against the RHC group and its garnishee The order came on a submission by Daiichi Sankyo that if insolvency against these started, a moratorium would come in place which would then make it difficult to recover the award owed to them.

The insolvency petition has been moved against a cluster of 19 companies that are allegedly linked to The companies, Religare Finvest had said in its petition, were used to siphon off loans taken by the two brothers when they were in control of the company.

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by Daiichi Sankyo, which include a challenge to the sale of Fortis Healthcare’s stake to Malaysia. The top court, on December 14 last year, had ordered a status quo with regard to the sale of controlling stakes of Fortis Healthcare.

In July, the board of Fortis Healthcare had approved IHH Berhad’s plan to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment for a 31.1 per cent stake.

Other than that, the top court is also hearing a contempt petition moved by Daiichi Sankyo in which it has alleged that the sold their stake in Fortis Healthcare despite clear orders from the court against it.

The Japanese drug major has been fighting a prolonged legal battle with the Singh brothers to get its Rs 3,500 crore arbitration award, based on the judgement by a tribunal. A tribunal in Singapore had held the Singh brothers guilty of lying and concealing information when they sold their stake in Laboratories to Daiichi Sankyo in 2008. The tribunal had held that the brothers had, while selling their stake in to Daiichi in 2008, hidden information regarding a probe the company was facing from the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice.

To resolve the potential civil and criminal liability that could have arisen due to the suit filed by both the US agencies, Daiichi had agreed to pay $500 million as a part of the settlement agreement. Daiichi had later sold its stake in to in 2015 for a sum of Rs 22,679 crore.